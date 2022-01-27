WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of WesBanco worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WesBanco by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WesBanco by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 115,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,676 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.47 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

