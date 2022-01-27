US Bancorp DE Acquires 464 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.30. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.