Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Intersect ENT posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 151.36% and a negative net margin of 85.02%.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $909.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.56. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at $577,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 38.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 64.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 336,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 132,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.