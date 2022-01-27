Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.63% of Northern Star Investment Corp. III worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

