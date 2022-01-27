Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 114,454 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,454 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.23% of Conduent worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Conduent by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 13.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Conduent by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Conduent by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the second quarter worth $26,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conduent alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.