144,344 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 144,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Murphy Oil as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

