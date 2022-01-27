Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Gap Up to $29.23

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.23, but opened at $34.40. Bally’s shares last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 76,033 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Get Bally's alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 over the last 90 days. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.