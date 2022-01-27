Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $4.48

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.59. Celularity shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 53 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CELU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

