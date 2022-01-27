Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Firstegy downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 138355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.62.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC cut their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enerflex to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$590.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

