Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 566.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 77,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 125.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 31.2% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 550.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.