3,245 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $92.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average is $93.88. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

