Bokf Na Purchases New Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

