Bokf Na Invests $276,000 in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 3,858.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $103.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $124.00.

