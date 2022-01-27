Bokf Na Buys Shares of 1,799 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $142.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.36 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.96 and its 200 day moving average is $168.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

