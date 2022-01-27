Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Sonos worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 785,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,060,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

