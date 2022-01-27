Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,427,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,707,000 after acquiring an additional 339,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,328,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPT opened at $154.46 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.80, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.81.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

