The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Timken were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.70. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $62.96 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

