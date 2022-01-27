3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MMM. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.57.

NYSE MMM opened at $169.30 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $168.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.27 and a 200-day moving average of $184.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

