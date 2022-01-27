E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 59,620 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.87.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $140,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

