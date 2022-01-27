Stephen Andrew O’neill Acquires 5,000 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Stephen Andrew O’neill purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stephen Andrew O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Andrew O’neill purchased 16,557 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $278,323.17.
RIV opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $18.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
