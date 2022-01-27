Stephen Andrew O’neill Acquires 5,000 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Stephen Andrew O’neill purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Andrew O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Andrew O’neill purchased 16,557 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $278,323.17.

RIV opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

