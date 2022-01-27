First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

RDVY opened at $49.04 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

