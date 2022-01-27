Citigroup Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Harley-Davidson worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

