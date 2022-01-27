Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Down to $10.76

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $10.28. Invitae shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 71,331 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Get Invitae alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.