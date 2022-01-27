Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $3.32

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.16. Ocugen shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 30,462 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCGN. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $351,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 528,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,314. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68,180 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 78.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

