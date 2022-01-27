CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Given New $50.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CCRD stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.66 million, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CoreCard has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $54.58.

About CoreCard

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

