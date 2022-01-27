CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Given New $50.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CCRD stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.66 million, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CoreCard has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $54.58.
About CoreCard
