Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $386.00 at Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $376.00 to $386.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $352.68.

MSFT opened at $296.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

