First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of FSZ opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.25.

Get First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSZ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 63,970 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.