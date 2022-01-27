Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $52.50 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.64.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.