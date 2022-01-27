O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $134,000 Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 248.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $170.00 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.91.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

