Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.99. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

