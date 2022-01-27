Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $573,000 Investment in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.16% of Alto Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alto Ingredients by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,421,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 301,102 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $748,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alto Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other Alto Ingredients news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock worth $263,600 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.47 million, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $305.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.53 million. Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

