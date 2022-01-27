Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Crown worth $67,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

