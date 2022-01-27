Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $65.47 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,009,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943,676 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $65,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

