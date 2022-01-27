Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 246,542 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.71% of Summit Materials worth $64,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after buying an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after buying an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after buying an additional 1,011,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after buying an additional 952,426 shares during the period.

SUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUM opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

