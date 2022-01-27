AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $476,000 in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,227 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 151.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 750,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,723,000 after purchasing an additional 669,290 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $13,734,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 418,925 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.68 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

