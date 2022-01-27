Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.4% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 29,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 42.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 31.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGEN stock opened at $181.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.63. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

