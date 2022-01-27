AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $427,000 in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AZEK by 18,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 500,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 27.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 20.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,539,000 after acquiring an additional 475,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AZEK by 24.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in AZEK by 41.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

NYSE:AZEK opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.47. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.