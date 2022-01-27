AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. FMR LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 4.34. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.