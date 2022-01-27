ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $15.49

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.49, but opened at $16.11. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 374,452 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,159,000. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $3,607,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,593,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $668,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

