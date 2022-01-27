Analysts Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 308,332 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after buying an additional 2,187,816 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

