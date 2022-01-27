Barclays Increases HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 615

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 615 ($8.30) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.36) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.48) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 535 ($7.22) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.21) to GBX 484 ($6.53) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 513.92 ($6.93).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA opened at GBX 537.70 ($7.25) on Wednesday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 540 ($7.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 459.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 424.01. The stock has a market cap of £109.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($226,327.60).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.