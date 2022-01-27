Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Barclays

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLMR. JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of -0.06. Palomar has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $102,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $656,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,120 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1,468.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.