Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $523,000 Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Appian were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Appian by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Appian by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,773 and have sold 12,120 shares valued at $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. Appian’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

