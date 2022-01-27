Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 259,306 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Herc worth $261,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 109.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

NYSE:HRI opened at $152.85 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.30 and its 200-day moving average is $153.22.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

