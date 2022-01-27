Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Given Sector perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,675 ($22.60) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMIN. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,775 ($23.95).

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,541.50 ($20.80) on Wednesday. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,669.50 ($22.52). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,544.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,494.56. The company has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.77.

In related news, insider John Shipsey sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($18.48), for a total transaction of £41,278.10 ($55,690.91).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

