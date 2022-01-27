Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,541 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.7% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 45,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RGA opened at $113.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.71. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

