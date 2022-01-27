Citigroup Inc. Sells 57,982 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,982 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 386.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 70,543 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 65,481 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 334.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61,924 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.15. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

