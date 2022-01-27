Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 856 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,859 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $16,365,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after buying an additional 1,028,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after buying an additional 435,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after buying an additional 254,031 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLJ. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of RLJ opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

