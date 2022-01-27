Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,839,000 after acquiring an additional 151,584 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

