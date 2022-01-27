AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. American National Bank lifted its stake in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 693.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.29.

ETSY stock opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.18. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,331 shares of company stock valued at $58,127,340 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

